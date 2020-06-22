Services planned for Orval Mahan

Funeral services for Orval Ray Mahan 77, are Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro, Oklahoma.

He was born Nov. 23, 1942 in McCurtain to Joel Orval and Alma (Workman) Mahan and passed away June 19, 2020.

Survivors are his wife, Ranell (Robertson) Mahan, of 55 years; his daughter Nena Tucker and husband Ralph; his son, Travis Mahan; three grandchildren Trey Tucker and wife Brittany, Cody Tucker and wife Erika, and Kayla Fight and husband John; two great grandchildren Aliyah and Bentley Tucker; his brother Jackie Mahan and wife Charlene.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Helen Blaylock; and two grandchildren Babe and Dalton Tucker.

