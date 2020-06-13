Services planned for Marlene Moss

MONROE – Funeral services for Marlene Annette “Lane” Moss, 38, of Poteau, are June 20 at 3 p.m. in the Poteau Church of Christ with Don Cherry officiating.

Services are under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Monroe and was born Sept. 29, 1981 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Kenneth Sr. and Cheryl (McGrew) Moss.

Survivors include her son, Nelson Ray Hobbs, Jr.; mother, Cheryl Morton; father, Kenneth Moss Sr.; sisters Teresa Nixon and Taunya Moss of Poteau, Faith Harness of Denver, Colorado, and Amber Carroll of Shady Point; and brothers Kenneth Moss Jr., Carthol “Corky” Moss, Josh Moss, Joseph Morton and George Morton Jr., all of Poteau.

