Services planned for Lori Hayes

CAMERON – Funeral services for Lori Michelle (Collins) Hayes, 57, of Cameron, are Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Knot Hole Cemetery, under the direction of Grace Funeral Services of Poteau.

She was born Feb. 22, 1963 to Alfred and Gloria (Ashcraft) Collins and passed away June 6, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Surviving family members are two sons Jason Crase and wife Sarah, and Tyler Crase; two grandsons Avery Crase and Adian Crase; and two brothers Hank Collins and Tony Collins and wife Button.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Gloria Collins; her husband, Sam Hayes; and her brother, Wade Collins.

