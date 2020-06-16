Services planned for Jon Blankenship

SPIRO – Funeral Service for Jon Blankenship, 57 of Spiro, is Thursday at 10 a.m. at Spiro First Baptist Church.

Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born March 11, 1963 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Rucker Glen Blankenship and Shirley Mae (Williams) Blankenship and passed away June 14, 2020 in Spiro.

Survivors include his wife, Honei Blankenship; daughter Jacee Low and husband Ethan; sons Allen Blankenship, Cade Blankenship and Ethan Blankenship; sister Gina Huff and husband Clark; brothers Eddie Blankenship, and Curtis Blankenship and wife Ruby; father, Rucker Blankenship; and grandchildren Gia Low, Timothy Low, Ivory Low and Gus Low.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Blankenship.

