Services planned for James Tanner

Funeral services for James Tony Tanner, 80, are Friday at 10 a.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Phil McGehee officiating.

Interment will follow at Oakland Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 and was born June 20, 1939.

Surviving family members are his four children Karen Lavoie (Warren), Judy Tanner, Paullei Tanner and George Tanner; three grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; his sister, Annette Wise; brother, Mike Tanner; two granddogs; and a wife, Judith Tanner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Juanita Tanner of Poteau.

