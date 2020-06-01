Services planned for Frankie Sittner

HOWE – Funeral services for Frankie Koleta Sittner, 75, of Howe, are June 8 at 2 p.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau.

Interment will follow at Maxey Cemetery in Wister, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

She passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and was born March 31, 1945 in Kinta to Walter and Lula (Canida) Upton.

Survivors include her daughters Shela Hudson and husband David of Howe, Trena Mendoza and husband Salvador of San Diego, California, Terri Cassels of Elm Springs, Arkansas, Koleta Alls and husband Danny of Kingman, Arizona, Sabrina Wiles and husband Tim of Heavener, and Ruth McKinney and husband Scott of Poteau; sons Darwin Cassels and wife Dannielle of Oxnard, California and Roger Upton; sister, Edna Valentine; 21 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband John Sittner Jr.; brothers Franklin and Silvester Upton; and sisters Hazel Daniel, Rosie Thomas and Rachel Leivas.

