Services planned for Elsie Marsh

POTEAU – Funeral services for Elsie Mae (Walker) Marsh, 73, of Poteau, are Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Faith Community Nazarene Church in Poteau with Rev. Michael Davidson officiating.

Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Grace Manor Funeral Home.

She was born Feb. 3, 1947 in Heavener to Malvin C. Walker and Ethel (Veazey) Wise, and passed away June 24, 2020 in Poteau.

Surviving family members are her husband, James Marsh; son, Tanner Turk; grandson, Riley Johnson; sons Jay Marsh and Joey Marsh; daughters Jennifer Lamb and Jill Hall; and her sister, Malva Walker Graham.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and husbands Charles Turk and Ronnie Hargrove.

