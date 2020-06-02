Services planned for Carl Taylor III

PANAMA – Funeral services for Carl Dean Taylor III, 33, of Panama, are Friday at 2 p.m. at the Panama Event Center with Rev. Tim Painter officiating.

Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Grace Funeral Services in Poteau.

He was born Oct. 26, 1986 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to Carl Dean Taylor Sr. and Brenda (Potter) Taylor and passed away May 30, 2020 in Pocola.

Survivers are Rikki Sue Taylor; two children Carson Dean and Carlli Sue Taylor; parents Brenda and Jimmy Cheely; four brothers C.J. Taylor, Michael Potter and wife Katee, Jimmy Cheely and wife Deana, and Jace Cheely and wife Gabrea; and two sisters Destiny (Taylor) Bunch and Cierra (Cheely) Rosales.

He is preceded in death by his father Carl Dean Taylor Sr., paternal grandparents Robert “Sarge” and Lula Grace Taylor, maternal grandparents W.R. “Bud” and Lyndia Potter, bonus paternal grandfather Charles “Skeeter” Cheely, idol and favorite uncle Bobby Taylor.

