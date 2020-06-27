Services planned for Betty Deaton

Graveside funeral service for Betty Lue Deaton, 85, is Saturday at 10 a.m. at New Hope Cemetery in Spiro, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro, Oklahoma.

She was born July 26, 1933 in Higginson, Arkansas to James Amos Selvidge and Dessie Adele (Barber) Selvidge and passed away June 26, 2020 in Spiro.

Surviving family members are a daughter Brinda Taylor and husband Danny of Antlers; four sons Del Deaton and wife Doreen or Spiro, Rick Deaton and wife Mary of Pocola, Roger Amos Deaton and wife Kallie of Spiro, and James Deaton and wife Jane Ellen of Spiro; 15 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; and two brothers William and Arwain.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Houston Deaton; their son, Donnie Lee Deaton; one grandson, Devin Deaton; two sisters Agnes Schales and Shirley Waller; and three brothers, James, Clyde and Gary Selvidge all of Searcy, Arkansas.

