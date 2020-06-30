Services held for John Channels

SHADY POINT – Graveside funeral services for John Lawrence Channels, 89, of Shady Point, were Tuesday at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.

He passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 in Heavener, and was born Aug. 6, 1930 in Toronto, Ohio to Samuel and Phoebe (Rose) Channels.

Survivors include his son James and wife Valerie; grandchildren; great grandchildren; brother, Chester Channels; and sister, Mary Alford.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia; and daughter, Rebecca King.

