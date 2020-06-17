Service planned for Daniel Stanley

SPIRO – Funeral service for Daniel Mercy Romeo Stanley of Spiro is Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Lighthouse at the Crossroads Church in Spiro.

Burial will follow at Forest Park Cemetery in Fort Smith, Arkansas, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born June 9, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia to Dorothy (Martin) Stanley and Rodell Stanley and passed away June 12, 2020 in Atlanta.

Survivors include his parents Rodell and Dorothy Stanley; brothers Rodell Stanley and Rufio Stanley; sister, Infinity Stanley; grandparents Diane Small, Kelly and Kathleen Stanley.

He was preceded in death by his great grandparents Myrtle Harrison, Pepper John Harrison, Tom and Connie Stanley, and great-great grandmother, Eunice Jones.

