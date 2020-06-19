Service planned for Dan Shaffer

PANAMA – Funeral service for Dan Shaffer, 49 of Panama, is Monday at 10 a.m. at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro.

Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Eufaula, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

He was born Oct. 15, 1970 in Stigler to Marilyn Jane Norman and Daniel Shaffer and passed away June 17, 2020 in Panama.

Survivors include his wife, Connie; three daughters Tabitha Butler and husband Daniel, Cassie Walls and husband Josh, and Kayleigh Tippit and husband Michael; one son, Anthony Carlson; sister Robin Bond and husband Ben; brother Stephen Norman and wife Rhonda, and 14 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Marilyn Norman; and brother, Andy Reece.

Please see the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE. Get our free daily email updates and never miss a story: http://eepurl.com/cCIqGL