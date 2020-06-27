Reporter at Trump rally tests positive

Home 2020 June Reporter at Trump rally tests positive

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A journalist who attended President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa last week said Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Oklahoma Watch reporter Paul Monies said he was notified Friday of his positive diagnosis.

“I’m pretty surprised,” Monies wrote on Twitter. “I have zero symptoms (so far) and I feel fine. In fact, I ran 5 miles this morning.”

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE.Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter and the Ledger’s e-edition. 

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Pressures grow to ease virus lockdowns
Coronavirus cases in Oklahoma rise by 120
Read More
County still has six active coronavirus cases
Oklahoma governor declares emergency
Trump resists national shutdown
US states begin easing lockdowns
Read More
Coronavirus update 6-3-2020
White House moves toward promoting face masks

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar