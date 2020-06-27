Reporter at Trump rally tests positive

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A journalist who attended President Donald Trump’s rally in Tulsa last week said Friday he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Oklahoma Watch reporter Paul Monies said he was notified Friday of his positive diagnosis.
“I’m pretty surprised,” Monies wrote on Twitter. “I have zero symptoms (so far) and I feel fine. In fact, I ran 5 miles this morning.”
