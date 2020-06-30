Primary election set for Tuesday

Voters will take to the polls Tuesday for the primary election to vote on national, state, county and local elections along with deciding a state question.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Most of the races involve only Republican candidates. If there are only two candidates, the one with the most votes wins. If there is an opponent from the opposing party, they will meet for the general election in November.

If three or more candidates of the same party are running for the same office, one candidate must garner at least 50 percent of the vote plus one, or there will be a runoff in August.

This is a list of candidates for the primary election Tuesday.

Corporation commissioner: (Republican) Harold D. Spradling, Todd Hiett

United States senator (Democrat) Abby Broyles, Sheila Bilyeu, r.O. Joe Cassity Jr., Elysabeth Britt; (Republican) Neil Mavis, Jim Inhofe, John Tompkins, J.J. Stitt.

United States representative District 2: (Republican) Joseph Silk, Markwayne Mullin, Rhonda Hopkins.

State senator District 5: (Democrat) Randy Coleman, Bevon Rogers; (Republican) Justin Jackson, Jimmy Westbrook, George H. Burns.

State representative District 1: (Republican) Eddy Dempsey, Eric Ensley.

State representative District 3: (Republican) Rick West, Lundy Kiger.

State representative District 15: (Republican) Randy Randleman, Angie Brinlee.

State Representative District 17: (Republican) Shannow Rowell, Jim Grego.

County sheriff: (Republican) Donnie Edwards, Rodney Derryberry, Dwight Frizzell.

County commissioner District 2: (Republican) Cody Covey, Paul LaRosa, Tracy Lovell.

School board elections: LeFlore office No. 5 Renee Johnson, Toby Vocque. Heavener office no. 5 Randy Steelman, Danny Yandell.

Also on the ballot is state question 802 to expand federal health insurance (Medicaid) to about 200,000 more qualifying Oklahomans. State question 802 amends the state constitution to expand coverage by July 1, 2021 for Oklahomans aged 18 to 65 whose annual income is at or below 133 percent of the federal poverty line.

The Medicaid expansion was authorized in the affordable care act of 2014. Oklahoma is one of 14 states that have not expanded coverage. The federal government currently pays 90 percent of the expanded plan’s cost and the state must fund the other 10 percent.

The amendment prevents the state from creating additional restrictions such as work, school or community service that make it more difficult for persons to qualify.

The state question came after more than 300,000 Oklahomans signed petitions to put the question on a ballot. Supporters believe approve will help financially support rural health care providers and keep struggling hospitals open. They also argue that by not accepting Medicaid expansion dollars, Oklahomans will continue to subsidize health care for low income residents in other states through their federal tax payments.

Opponents fear expanding health insurance coverage without a dedicated revenue stream could reduce funding to other state services such as education, corrections or public safety.

