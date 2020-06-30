Poteau School Board to meet Tuesday

POTEAU – The Poteau School Board will meet in a business meeting Monday at noon in the Bert Corr Administration Building at 100 Mockingbird Lane in Poteau.

The meeting will be held via videoconference.

The full agenda can be seen HERE.

