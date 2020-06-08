Poteau School Board agenda 6-8-2020

POTEAU – The Poteau School Board will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in the Bert Corr Administration Building board room at 100 Mockingbird Lane.
The agenda can be seen HERE.
