Poteau Board awards bonds

By KEN MILAM, Ledger Correspondent

POTEAU – Poteau School Board members voted to award $1.7 million in general obligation building bonds to BOK Financial Services of Oklahoma City at a special meeting Tuesday.

The bonds were approved by voters in January 2019 for construction of a new high school classroom building and seventh- and eighth-grade center on the high school campus. Construction is well underway and on time and under budget, according to Superintendent Don Sjoberg. The buildings may be at least partially ready for use during the coming school year.

