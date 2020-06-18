Police confrontations on the rise

(Editor’s note. This story was in the Ledger this week, but the jump was not placed so we are providing it here for our readers. It will also be published again in next week’s Ledger).

By CRAIG HALL

It’s not easy being a police officer since the Minneapolis Police Department killed George Floyd.

There have been riots, property has been destroyed and police officers have born the brunt of the displeasure many feel as there have been calls to defund police departments.

At the last Heavener City Council meeting, Police Chief Ty Armstrong said his department is seeing more physical confrontations since Floyd’s death.

But the Heavener PD has seen confrontations even before Floyd’s death.

On May 27, Officer Scott Cooper was informed about a white truck with Texas tags coming into Heavener from the south on Highway 59. The truck was driving erratically and even crossed the white shoulder line twice. Cooper pulled the driver over at Blues Park.

The driver of the truck was Micah Lynn Richardson, from Hull, Texas. Richardson stopped in the middle of the road. There were two dogs inside the truck and Cooper detected the odor of alcohol as he approached.

Cooper asked Richardson for his license and insurance information. Richardson was unable to get his license out of his pocket without dropping it and other papers in his wallet. His eyes were glassy, watery and bloodshot.

A fellow Heavener officer, Tony Crouch approached the truck on the passenger side and alerted Cooper to an open container of beer and a couple of unopened containers of beer behind the passenger seat.

Cooper called in the information and found the license was valid. He returned to the truck and asked Richardson to step out of the vehicle. While exiting the truck, he had to use the vehicle for balance and was unsteady upon his feet. Richardson told Cooper that he had just done a field sobriety test with an Oklahoma State Trooper 20 minutes previously.

Cooper also checked with dispatch and was informed no trooper had stopped Richardson.

As Cooper tried to do a test to determine whether Richardson was intoxicated, the Texan become belligerent and would not follow the directions given to him. Cooper advised Richardson to turn around and place his hands behind his back. As Cooper approached him, Richardson reached down to grab Cooper’s sidearm.

Cooper dropped the cuffs and spun him away and took Richardson to the ground. Crouch along with Officer Gary Wingo and Corporal Jason Robertson rushed to Cooper’s assistance.

In his report, Wingo said Richardson tried to bite him, leaving behind two red marks on his forearm. Crouch was able to remove Richardson’s hand off the gun and his hands were placed into cuffs.

The officers assisted Richardson to sit up without using any extra force and Cooper asked him if he needed emergency medical service. Richardson said he did not need any assistance.

The officers later found out that Richardson had multiple driving under the influence charges.