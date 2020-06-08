Police back off as protests push reforms

Khai Rieara, 10, left, and his brother Keanu Rieara, 12, of Frederick, Md., stand on the Black Lives Matter banner that is draped on the fence surrounding Lafayette Park, for a photograph as they attend a protest Sunday, June 7, 2020, near the White House in Washington over the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after being restrained by police in Minneapolis. “Keanu has been talking about it a lot,” said his mother, “he feels it’s inhuman what happened to George Floyd, that nobody helped him and that he didn’t deserve that. He wants to know if that’s going to happen to him.” (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

By JAKE SEINER, LISA MARIE PANE and KIMBERLEE KRUESI Associated Press

Calls for deep police reforms gained momentum as leaders in the city where George Floyd died at the hands of police pushed to dismantle the entire department.

Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests demanding a reckoning with institutional racism that have sometimes resulted in clashes with police, but many officers took a less aggressive stance over the weekend when demonstrations were overwhelmingly peaceful.

Two weeks after Floyd, an out-of-work black bouncer, died after a white Minneapolis officer pressed a knee on his neck for several minutes, a majority of the Minneapolis City Council vowed to dismantle the 800-member agency.

