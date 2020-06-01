Plet signs with Oral Roberts

TULSA – Paul Mills, head coach of the Oral Roberts men’s basketball team, announced the signing of incoming freshman Ismael Plet to round out the recruiting class for the 2020-21 season.

The 6-7 Plet joins the program from Amsterdam, Netherlands, as the third true freshman on the roster after the additions of Jamie Bergens and Nate Clover III.

Plets was named second team all-state as a senior, averaging 11 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, while shooting 51 percent from the floor.

He was twice selected to the Second Team All-Virginia Independent Conference Team, served as team captain in 2019-20 for the Bishops and was named team MVP and chosen as VES Offensive Player of the Year in 2018-19 tallying 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

