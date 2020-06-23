OSU’s Cunningham staying despite postseason ban

Home 2020 June OSU’s Cunningham staying despite postseason ban

In this Jan. 19, 2020, file photo, Montverde Academy’s Cade Cunningham (1) drives against an unidentified IMG Academy defender during a high school basketball game at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. Cunningham, one of the nation’s top recruits, has chosen to remain at Oklahoma State despite the program being banned from the 2021 postseason. Many wondered what Cunningham, a one-and-done prospect, would do. He made his announcement in a video he posted to social media on Monday, June 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

Cade Cunningham, one of the nation’s top basketball recruits, has chosen to remain at Oklahoma State despite the program being banned from the 2021 postseason.

Cunningham won the Naismith High School Trophy given to the nation’s best player. He is No. 1 in the Rivals and 247Sports recruiting rankings for his class and No. 2 in the ESPN 100. The 6-foot-7 point guard was the key piece of a highly ranked class that gave fans hope that Oklahoma State would return to its past success.

