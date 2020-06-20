OSU to take segregationist’s name off buildings

STILLWATER (AP) — Oklahoma State University will rename buildings on its campus that had honored a former governor who advocated for segregation and pushed to advance Jim Crow laws.

The university’s Board of Regents on Friday unanimously approved removing the Murray name from the buildings named for William H. “Alfalfa Bill” Murray.

