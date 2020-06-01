OSU players earn postgraduate scholarships

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State’s Mackenzie Thomas and Trey Reeves were selected as recipients of 2019-20 Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarships, the Big 12 announced today.

Thomas is the only softball player from the conference to earn the scholarship and Reeves is the only basketball player from the conference to earn the scholarship.

Thomas is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree who was nominated with a perfect 4.0 grade point average in 2020. She earned a degree in university studies in August of 2019 with a 3.675 undergraduate GPA. She is currently working on her Master of Science in communication sciences & disorders and has maintained a 3.84 GPA in graduate school.

In addition to her work in the classroom, Thomas has started 114 games during her Oklahoma State career and has been an important player – especially on defense – for Cowgirl teams that advanced to the NCAA Regionals in 2018 and to the Women’s College World Series in 2019.

Thomas is the fourth Cowgirl softball player to earn the Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarship, joining Jade Lindly (2004), Megan Carey (2005) and Chelsea Garcia (2012).

One of just 41 OSU Alumni Association Seniors of Significance, Reeves was one of three Big 12 basketball players to earn first team Academic All-Big 12 honors with a perfect 4.0 GPA in 2020. He graduated in December with a degree in accounting and a minor in finance from the Spears School of Business, and was of just 16 members of his graduating class to earn Outstanding Senior honors. He is currently working on his Master of Science in accounting and has a 4.0 GPA there as well.

The 2020 OSU Athletics Loyal & True award winner was also the recipient of the 2019 Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award, the Big 12 Conference’s highest academic honor. Reeves was a 2018 Academic All-Big 12 selection and was named to the Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team in 2017.

Reeves joins Ford Stuen as the only Cowboy basketball players to earn the Dr. Prentice Gautt Big 12 Postgraduate Scholarship. Stuen was honored in 2016 following a first-team Academic All-Big 12 selection.

The scholarships are named in honor of the late Dr. Prentice Gautt, a former Big 12 Conference staff member and student services pioneer who passed away in March 2005.

Criteria for the awards includes a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.200 on a 4.000 scale, participation in at least two years of intercollegiate athletics at the nominee’s respective institution. The student-athletes must graduate from their respective member institutions and enroll in graduate or professional school of their choice within 15 months of their selection of the postgraduate scholarship. Three faculty athletic representatives, one director of athletics, one senior woman administrator, one head athletics trainer and the chair and vice-chair of the Big 12 Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Committee form the selection panel for the awards.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.