OSU coach apologizes for wearing OAN T-shirt

In this Nov. 2, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy runs onto the field before the team’s NCAA college football game against TCU in Stillwater, Okla. Hubbard said on Twitter that he won’t do anything with the program until there is change after Gundy was photographed wearing a T-shirt representing far-right online publication One America News Network. Gundy is seen in a photograph on Twitter wearing the T-shirt with the letters OAN. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

By CLIFF BRUNT AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — One day after Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard lashed out at coach Mike Gundy on social media for wearing a T-shirt promoting a far-right news channel, Gundy apologized.

Hubbard, who is black, suggested Monday he may boycott the program after Gundy was photographed wearing a T-shirt promoting the One America News Network, a cable channel and website that has been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement and praised by President Donald Trump.

On Monday evening, Hubbard and Gundy appeared in a video together, with Gundy saying he would make changes.

