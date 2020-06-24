OSU athletics launches diversity council

STILLWATER – The Oklahoma State University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics has announced that Dr. Jason F. Kirksey, the university’s Vice President for Institutional Diversity and Chief Diversity Officer, will chair OSU athletics’ newly-formed Council For Diversity and Inclusion.

Under Dr. Kirksey’s leadership, OSU has been nationally recognized for its commitment to diversity and inclusion with more than 25 prestigious awards and recognitions. In 2019, Oklahoma State became one of just eight institutions of higher learning in the country to earn the highly sought-after Higher Education Excellence In Diversity (HEED) Award for eight consecutive years. The university has also been honored by Insight Into Diversity magazine each of the last three years as a Diversity Champion, which is a select number of HEED Award institutions exhibiting an exceptional commitment to diversity and inclusion.

