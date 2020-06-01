OSDH makes COVID-19 publishing adjustments

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) announced Monday that its COVID-19 data tracker, located at coronavirus.health.ok.gov, will continue reporting active and recovered COVID-19 cases by county only, as permitted by state law, and the agency will no longer publish COVID-19 data by city, zip code or by long-term care and nursing home facility due to the State’s Catastrophic Emergency Declaration expiring on May 31.

OSDH and the office of Governor Kevin Stitt are actively exploring additional legal opinions and solutions to ensure the public, the medical community and elected leaders can access relevant COVID-19 data that will allow for quick and effective decision-making while Oklahoma awaits a treatment or vaccine to mute the novel virus.

