OSDE invests in tool to mitigate learning loss

OKLAHOMA CITY – State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister announced Tuesday that an online tool is being offered to all Oklahoma school districts for free to help students catch up after potential learning loss because of COVID-19. Exact Path creates a personalized learning plan that aligns with the Oklahoma Academic Standards and features intuitive training for teachers.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) is using a portion of the agency’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to provide the digital platform at no costs to districts. The ESSER funds are part of the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

