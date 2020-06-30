Oklahoma voters to decide on Medicaid expansion

Home 2020 June Oklahoma voters to decide on Medicaid expansion

In this Oct. 24, 2019, file photo, supporters of Yes on 802 Oklahomans Decide Healthcare, calling for Medicaid expansion to be put on the ballot, carry boxes of petitions into the office of the Oklahoma Secretary of State in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma voters will decide Tuesday, June 30, 2020, whether to expand Medicaid to tens of thousands of low-income residents and become the first state to amend their Constitution to do so. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Associated Press undefined

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma voters will decide Tuesday whether to expand Medicaid to tens of thousands of low-income residents and become the first state to amend their Constitution to do so.

While an increasing number of Oklahoma voters took advantage of mail-in voting for Tuesday’s primary, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. statewide.

Idaho, Maine, Nebraska and Utah have all expanded Medicaid through ballot questions, but did so by amending state statutes, according to the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.

