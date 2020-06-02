Oklahoma governor activates National Guard

Oklahoma governor activates National Guard

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt activated the National Guard and Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Monday following two days of protests in the state’s two largest cities.

Stitt said in a statement he authorized the activation at the request of local communities and said the soldiers would be authorized to provide support “as needed.” Stitt’s action also comes after President Trump on Monday derided many governors as “weak” and demanded tougher crackdowns on a video teleconference with governors that also included law enforcement and national security officials.

