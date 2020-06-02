Oklahoma governor activates National Guard

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt activated the National Guard and Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Monday following two days of protests in the state’s two largest cities.

Stitt said in a statement he authorized the activation at the request of local communities and said the soldiers would be authorized to provide support “as needed.” Stitt’s action also comes after President Trump on Monday derided many governors as “weak” and demanded tougher crackdowns on a video teleconference with governors that also included law enforcement and national security officials.

Please see the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ morning newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE. Get our free daily email updates and never miss a story: http://eepurl.com/cCIqGL