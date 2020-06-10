Officers investigating shooting death in Monroe

MONROE – An investigation is underway in the death of a female in Monroe on Tuesday.

According to reports, the woman was shot and killed in a robbery. Another person was in the home at the time of the murder and was able to alert authorities.

After deputies from the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department were called to the home on Ash Street, they found the woman dead. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is also helping with the investigation.

Reportedly there are two suspects in the case, still at large.

