OESC launches new website

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission has recently launched a new website, found at oesc.ok.gov, designed to enhance user information and experience.

“We know how people interact with technology is a big factor in people’s overall experience with an organization, so we want to ensure people who visit our site find the information and help they need while having a good user experience,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Interim Executive Director. “We’re excited to launch our new online presence to better serve Oklahomans with more functionality and better engagement.”

