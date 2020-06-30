Obituary for Roy Shepherd

POTEAU – Roy William Shepherd, 75, of Poteau, was born Oct. 6, 1944 in Lodi, California to Oscar Shepherd and Hattie (Scott) Vocque and passed away June 28, 2020 in Sallisaw.

Memorial service is Sunday at 4 p.m. at Springhill Baptist Church in Monroe with Bro. Rick Synder and Dr. Don Laughlin officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Roy graduated from Howe High School in 1963. He received his Bachelor’s degree from Colorado State College and Master’s degree from Northeastern State University. He taught school for 39 years in Oklahoma, Colorado, Alaska and Texas. Roy went above and beyond to help and encourage students and was chosen Poteau’s Teacher of the Year in 1981. He was a member of Springhill Baptist Church. Roy enjoyed spending time with family and pursuing his many hobbies and interests. Some of those hobbies/interests were biking, running, painting, woodworking, photography and gardening.

Surviving family members are his wife, Nancy Ann Shepherd, of the home; one son Jason Shepherd and wife Pam; one sister, Judy Montgomery; one brother Dan Vocque and wife Cindy; grandchildren Alyson and Nick Brammund, Conner and Lexie Shepherd and Zoey Shepherd; one great-grandchild, Annalyn Grace Shepherd; numerous other family members and a host of friends

He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Noah Vocque; and one brother, Roger Vocque.

To sign Roy’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content and the Ledger’s e-edition.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.