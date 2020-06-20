Obituary for Robert McFarland

BOKOSHE – Robert Charles McFarland, 84, of Bokoshe, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas and was born Feb. 21, 1936 in Bells, Texas to Elmer and Sallie (Whitaker) McFarland.

Services are Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook and Ernest Turnage officiating.

Burial will follow at the Old Bokoshe Cemetery, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Velma; sons Tony Dale and Deborah McFarland, and Kenneth and Carla McFarland; grandchildren Roger McFarland, Mindy and Ronnie Sockey, Charles and Brandy McFarland, Laura Stumpf, Miranda and Corey Crase, and Misty and Daniel Upton; great grandchildren Aiden and Ally Sockey, Sawyer Upton, Nathaniel and Benjamin Stumpf, Harrison and Breyana, Ellie Crase; sisters Helen Moore, JoAnn Little and husband Darrell, and Alta Sue Smith; sister-in-law, Deanna McFarland; brother-in-law, Ernest Turnage; other relatives, loved ones and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert; daughter, Shelbie; and brothers and sisters Bobby McFarland, Jimmy McFarland, Rea McKinley, Cricket Turnage, Linda Owens and Wilma Trimble.

The family will be at the funeral home Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. to visit with relatives and friends.

You may leave an online message at evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.

