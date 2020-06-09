Obituary for Patricia Caughern

Patricia Rae (Perry) Caughern, 92, of Heavener, was born Sept. 4, 1927 in Hodgen to Charles Raymond and Lulu (Thorne) Perry and passed away June 8, 2020 in Heavener.

Graveside service is Thursday at 10 a.m. at Heavener Memorial Park with Bro. Jerry Turner officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Patricia was a lifelong resident of the area. She and her husband John B. Caughern raised their children in the Conser community, where she was a member of Perry Chapel Baptist Church. She worked in the cafeteria for Heavener Public Schools for 14 years before she retired. After her retirement she continued to fill in at the cafeteria whenever she wasn’t traveling with her group of Choctaw Seniors. If the Choctaws were going to send a bus, she was going to get on it first. She loved working in her yard and gardens as much as she despised cats and leaves. She never had a broom she didn’t wear down to a nub and she never missed a Thunder game.

Surviving family members are her son John A. Caughern and wife Marsha of Heavener; one daughter Patti Vickers and husband Alan of Heavener; one granddaughter Candice Vaughn and husband Billy of Poteau; three great-grandchildren Nicholas, Zachary and Lilianna Vaughn all of Poteau; one sister, Mona Perry, of Hodgen; several other relatives and a host of friends

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John B. Caughern; her sister, Dema Adams; and her brothers Dick and Charles Perry.

Viewing is Wednesday from noon until 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

To sign Patricia’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

