Obituary for Mary Branam

WISTER – Mary Eileen Branam, 60, of Wister, was born Dec. 5, 1959 in Tuscon, Arizona to William Albert Henson and Mary Edith (Walsh) Bowling and passed away June 8, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Funeral service is Friday at 10 a.m. at the Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with Rev. Leroy Billy officiating. Burial will follow in Cupco Cemetery in the Yanush community, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Mary was a long-time resident of the area, a cook at numerous restaurants around the county, and a custodian for Wister Public Schools until she retired. She loved spending time with her family, friends and her two dogs. Mary enjoyed being out in the public and talking to people. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Mary will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Surviving family members are two daughters Jennifer Branam of Poteau and Julie Branam of Wister; one son Brian Branam and wife Andrea of Poteau; one sister Kathleen Stevens and Steve Kilbreath of Montana; one brother, Leroy Chipman, of Talihina; two grandchildren Alec Branam and Sophia Branam; her two dogs Zoey and Riley; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her step-father, Charles Edward Bowling; her husband Gerald Branam; and one brother, Joseph Henson.

Pallbearers are Jesse Mills, Justin Elder, James Elder and Justin Means.

Viewing is Tuesday from noon until 8:30 p.m., and Wednesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will have visitation with friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

To sign Mary’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

