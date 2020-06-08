Obituary for Margaret Briggs

Margaret Inez Briggs, 80, of Heavener, was born June 24, 1939 in Blanco to Reubin C. and Jessie Mae (Walker) Ballard and passed away June 7, 2020 in Poteau.

Funeral service is Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Howe Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Stacy officiating. Burial will follow in Nolia Cemetery in Nashoba, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Margaret was a long-time resident of the area. She received her elementary education degree while working full-time and attending night classes at Northeastern State University. Margaret was a long-time secretary for Heavener Public Schools and a member of Howe Missionary Baptist Church. She was an elementary teacher for Cameron Public schools until she retired. Margaret loved art, music, to sing, spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

Surviving family members are her husband, Clifton Briggs, of the home; two daughters Kendal Canada and husband Jeremy of Poteau, and Marketa Carter and husband Bob of Poteau; one sister Elizabeth Wold and husband Lloyd of McAlester; two brothers Merle Ballard and wife Connie of Kirbyville, Texas, and Don Ballard and wife Pat of Poteau; three grandchildren Brandon Carter, Adam Carter and Keaton Canada; one great-grandchild, Kaylee Harrington; several other relatives and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, James Ballard.

Pallbearers are Eldon Dugan, Kenneth Thompson, Adam Carter, Brandon Carter, Keaton Canada and Robert Dugan.

Viewing is Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will have visitation with friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

To sign Margaret’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.