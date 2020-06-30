Obituary for Larry Earles

POTEAU – Larry Wayne Earles, 68, of Poteau, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 in Poteau and was born Nov. 25, 1951 in Mulberry, Arkansas to Luther and Hazel (Hendrix) Earls.

He was a retired veteran of the U.S. Army and National Guard for over 20 years. He also retired from Walmart after 20 years. His favorite thing was his church and church family.

Survivors include his sister Kathy Frey and husband Eric; brother Jerry and wife Darlene; his roommate, Junior; other relatives and loved ones.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. There is a register book available at the funeral home.

