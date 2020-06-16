Obituary for Kevin Smittle Sr.

Kevin Lee Smittle, Sr., 70, of Heavener, was born April 20, 1950 in Heavener to Billy L. and Nyla Vern (West) Smittle and passed away June 15, 2020 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Funeral service is Friday at 2 p.m. at Heavener First Baptist Church with Bro. Joey Bottoms officiating. Burial will follow in Hontubby Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Kevin was a long-time resident of the area, 1968 graduate of Heavener High School, and a member of the Methodist Church. He was a foreman-supervisor for JOB Construction, where he has worked for 49 years. He was a hard worker, mentor to his family and friends, kind-hearted, and he never met a stranger. He had a smile that could light up the room. Kevin was an amazing husband, father, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Kevin was loved by so many and will be deeply missed by all whom loved and knew him.

Surviving family members are his wife, Vickie Smittle, of the home; one daughter, Melonie Smittle, of Heavener; two sons Lynn Smittle and wife Casey of Poteau, and Kevin Smittle, Jr. and wife Cristie of Heavener; two brothers Paul Smittle and wife Barbara of Dallas, Texas, and Terry Smittle and wife Janie of Pocola; special family Deana Morrison and husband Marty of Heavener; 10 grandchildren Dustin, Blake, Emily, Tyler, Catelynn, Brett, Seth, Trystan, Austin and Travis; five great-grandchildren Audric, Hudson, Elliott, Alexandria and Hadlee; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and a host of many friends

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one grandson, Jace Hamner.

Pallbearers are his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are Billy Don Hoffman and wife Jodi, Billy Ray Hoffman, Robbie Ellis, Tim Wilson, Butchie Howard, and all of the JOB Construction family.

Viewing is Wednesday from noon until 8 p.m., Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.

The family will have visitation with friends Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

To sign Kevin’s online guestbook visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

Get a better way to read the daily news, sports, obituaries and more with the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.