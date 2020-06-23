Obituary for Gregorio Mendez

HOWE – Gregorio Oviedo Mendez, 51, of Howe, was born March 12, 1969 in Crus de Marin Rio Verde SLP, Mexico to German Mendez and Enriqueta Oviedo and passed away June 19, 2020 in Poteau.

Funeral mass is Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Catholic Mission of Sacred Heart in Heavener with Father Robert Dye officiating. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

He was employed at O.K. Foods and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his mother, Enriqueta Oviedo, of Rio Verde, Mexico; two daughters Enrika Mendez and Alexia Mednez, both of Pocola; two sons Gregorio Mendez, Jr. and Ricardo Mendez, both of Pocola; one sister, Mareina Mendez, of Rio Verde, Mexico; three brothers Boni Mendez of San Pablo, California, and Saturnino Mendez and Florencio Mendez, both of Rio Verde, Mexico; eight nieces Mariana Mendez, Mayra Mendez, Jovani Mendez, Azucena Mendez, Elizabeth Mendez, Jessica Mendez, Saleena Mendez and Tonie Mendez; two nephews Daniel Mendez and German Benedicto Mendez; other relatives and a host of friends.

Gregorio was preceded in death by his father.

Pallbearers are Boni Mendez, Gregorio Mendez, Jr., Ricardo Mendez, Eloy Hernandez and Santiago Luna.

Viewing is Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a Rosary service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

To sign Mr. Mendez’s online guestbook, please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.

