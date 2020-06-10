Obituary for Charles Cauthron

HOWE – Charles Cauthron, 77, of Howe, was born May 26, 1943 in Forester, Arkansas to William Linnie and Elsie Cleova (Kelley) Cauthern and passed away June 8, 2020 in Heavener.

Funeral services is Friday at 2 p.m. at the Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with Steven Cauthen officiating. Burial will follow in Hodgen Cemetery, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Charles was a long-time resident of the area. He was a graduate of Howe High School and an electrician/maintenance worker for OK Foods Hatchery. Charles enjoyed reading, hunting, fishing and watching westerns. He loved spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving family members are one daughter, Brenda McCamish, of Sheridan, Wyoming; three sons Charles Cauthron II of Howe, Steve Dodd and Jimmy Dodd, both of North Dakota; one brother, Jack Cauthern, of Cotopaxi, Colorado; three grandchildren Matthew Cauthron, Renae Cauthron/Renick and Kevin Cauthron; eight great-grandchildren Charles Lin Cauthron, Dustin McDaniel, Jackson Renick, Tyler Cauthron, Khloe Cauthron, Shaylinn Cauthron, Jace Cauthron and Journey Cauthron; numerous other relatives and a host of many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Donnie Dodd; four brothers R.G. Cauthron, D.W.L. Cauthron, L.G. Cauthron and Bill Cauthron; two sisters Gwyndolyn Lord and Corena Bass; and one niece, Lori..

Pallbearers are Kevin Cauthron, Daniel Morrison, Brian Lord and JJ Montgomery.

Viewing is Wednesday from noon until 8:30 p.m., Thursday from 8:30 a.m. until 8:30 p.m., and Friday from 8:30 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.

