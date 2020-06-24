Obituary for Bill Trnavsky

William (Bill) Paul Trnavsky went to his heavenly home on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born August 13, 1925. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Emma Trnavsky of Cleveland, Ohio. Other surviving relations include cousin Bob Suchy and nephew Chad Suchy of Arizona.

He spent Word World II as an engineer aboard Navy ships and had many stories of his career with the Navy. Memorable to him was having ended up in a Russian jail overnight, not many can get that acclaim. Also, he told a colorful story of being shanghaied aboard a tramp steamer for a trip to South America. Later in life he joined Anheuser-Busch and spent his career as a brew master until retirement in the 1970s.

Bill moved to Poteau from California in late 1970s and he was the sole provider and caretaker for his mother until her passing in the 1990s. Bill was a person well appreciated by those he encountered and had a sharp disposition for wit and knowledge. He enjoyed meeting his friends for coffee in the morning and discussing the news of the day. Bill had a passion for cars, especially fast cars, and he was always trading and driving new cars as his hobby. He had a full career in life and his memory will live in the hearts of those he loved and who loved him.

Memorial services are 11 a.m. on July 1, 2020, at Oakland Cemetery Pavilion in Poteau with Rev. Tom Lackey officiating.

