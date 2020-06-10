Obituary for Amy Shelton

GLENPOOL – Amy Shelton, 43, of Glenpool, was born July 31, 1976 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Carl Shelton and Carolyn (Sanders) McKelvey and passed away June 8, 2020 in Tulsa.

Funeral service is Thursday at 2 p.m. at Collective Church in Glenpool with Rev. Aubrey Roberts and Rev. Charlie Scott officiating, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Amy was a 1994 graduate of Kiefer High School. She never missed a ballgame or event of her son, Matthew’s. She was his biggest fan and always loved to watch him play. She was a member of the booster club and was very involved in all their activities: decorating for events, fundraising, etc. She loved her fur-babies and treated them like her children. She enjoyed tailgating and visiting with her many friends. Amy was an avid George Straight fan, even attending a few of his concerts. She was also a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. She will be deeply missed by her family and a host of friends.

Surviving family members are her son Matthew Gilmore and girlfriend Mackenzie Duncan of the home; her fur-babies Boomer and Paisley of the home; her parents Carolyn (Sanders) McKelvey and husband Jerry of Glenpool and Carl Shelton and wife Virginia of Heavener; one sister Mandy (Shelton) Stephenson and husband Rob of Collinsville; one stepsister Julie Shipman and husband, Scott of Sapulpa; one stepbrother Jereme Hall and wife Randi of Wister; eight nephews Dillon Youngblood and wife Alicia of Sapulpa, Lane Youngblood of Jenks, Porter and Payton McAlister of Sapulpa, Connar, Chanlor, Callen and Cannon Hall of Wister; four nieces Kaci (Turvey) Roberts and husband Dylan of Heavener, Allyson Turvey and Charles C. of Pleasanton, Kansas, Annabelle Turvey and Daniel of Tulsa, and Abigayle Turvey and Trevor of Tulsa; numerous cousins, other relatives and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her uncles Cliff Sanders, Randy Shelton and Bob Shelton; cousin, Valerie Kay Griffin; nephew, Spencer Youngblood; maternal grandmother, Louise Ramsey; maternal grandfather, Elvan Sanders; paternal grandparents Vernon and Patricia McKelvey, and Gene and Lena Shelton.

Honorary pallbearers are Matthew and fellow members of the Kiefer Trojans football team

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a scholarship fund that has been set up in Matthew’s name at Tulsa Teacher’s Credit Union:

Viewing is Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Schaudt’s Funeral Service in Glenpool. The family will have visitation with friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

