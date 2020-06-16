No new coronavirus cases in county

No new coronavirus cases in county

Coronavirus cases in LeFlore County remained at 20 in the latest report by the Oklahoma Department of Health Monday.

There are six active cases. Two in Shady Point, one in Cameron, Heavener, Smithville and Shady Point. There have been 13 recoveries and one death.

Of the cases, six were in Wister, three in Poteau, Shady Point and Talihina, with two in Heavener, one in Cameron, Smithville and Spiro.

