No new coronavirus cases in county Friday

There were no new coronavirus cases in Friday’s report by the Oklahoma Department of Health. There has been one death and 15 recoveries.

There are eight active cases in the county. Wister has had six cases, Heavener five, Poteau, Shady Point and Talihina each have had three cases. Bokoshe, Cameron, Pocola, Smithville and Spiro have each had one case.

