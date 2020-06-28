No new coronavirus cases in county

No new coronavirus cases were reported in Saturday’s report by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

There are nine active cases in LeFlore County with three in Bokoshe, two in Smithville and Spiro, one with Honobia and Pocola.

Seven new deaths due to coronavirus were reported in Oklahoma Saturday.

The deaths increased the total to 384. New cases were 299, upping the number to 12,642.

Recoveries were 9,155, leaving the recoveries in the state at 9,155.

Deaths in the United States were 500. Total deaths now are 125,539.

New cases were 42,597, increasing the total to 2,510,151. Recoveries were 8,499, upping that total to 679,308.

