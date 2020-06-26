No COVID-19 cases for Thursday

There were no new COVID-19 cases reported in LeFlore County Thursday in the latest report by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

There are nine active cases in the county. Two in Bokoshe, Smithville and Spiro, with one in Heavener, Honobia and Pocola.

See the whole story on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE.or in Thursday’s Ledger. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE. Get our free daily email updates and never miss a story: http://eepurl.com/cCIqGL