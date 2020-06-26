No COVID-19 cases for Thursday

There were no new COVID-19 cases reported in LeFlore County Thursday in the latest report by the Oklahoma Department of Health.

There are nine active cases in the county. Two in Bokoshe, Smithville and Spiro, with one in Heavener, Honobia and Pocola.

