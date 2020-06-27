New COVID-19 case in LeFlore County

There was a new COVID-19 case in Bokoshe Friday, giving LeFlore County nine active cases.

Active cases are three in Bokoshe, two in Smithville and Spiro, with one in Honobia and Pocola.

There were two deaths reported Friday by the Oklahoma Department of Health. Both were male. One was 65-and-over in Oklahoma County while the other was also a male in the 50-64 age group.

That raises the number of deaths in the state to 377.

New cases reported were 395, giving Oklahoma 12,343 cases. Recoveries were 310, leaving that total at 8,817.

