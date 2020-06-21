New coronavirus case reported in Spiro

A new case of coronavirus was reported Saturday in Spiro, increasing the total number of active cases in LeFlore County to 11.

That gives Spiro one active case. There are four active cases in Heavener, two in Shady Point and Smithville, one in Bokoshe and Pocola.

There have been 26 cases in the county with 15 recoveries and one death. Six of the cases were in Wister, five in Heavener, three in Poteau, Shady Point and Talihina, two in Smithville and Spiro, and one in Bokoshe, Cameron and Pocola.

