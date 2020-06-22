New coronavirus case reported in Spiro

A new case of coronavirus was reported in Spiro Sunday by the Oklahoma Department of Health, giving LeFlore County 27 cases with one death and 16 recoveries.

There are now two active cases in Spiro. Heavener has four active cases, Smithville has two, Bokoshe, Cameron, Shady Point and Pocola each have one case.

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

