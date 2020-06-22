New coronavirus case reported in Spiro

A new case of coronavirus was reported in Spiro Sunday by the Oklahoma Department of Health, giving LeFlore County 27 cases with one death and 16 recoveries.

There are now two active cases in Spiro. Heavener has four active cases, Smithville has two, Bokoshe, Cameron, Shady Point and Pocola each have one case.

Want more? See the whole story on Oklahoma and United State cases on the Ledger/LCJ daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe now for only $5 per month and receive the newsletter with exclusive content, along with the Ledger’s e-edition. Current subscribers to the Ledger’s newspaper or e-edition who want to receive the newsletter should email [email protected]

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE. Get our free daily email updates and never miss a story: http://eepurl.com/cCIqGL