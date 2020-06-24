New coronavirus case in LeFlore County

A new case of coronavirus was reported in LeFlore County Tuesday in Honobia.

The total number of active cases are 11 with four in Heavener, two in Smithville, one in Bokoshe, Cameron, one in Honobia, one in Pocola, one in Shady Point, one in Spiro.

